App Usage Tracker - Monitor time spent on apps
By Emberify Innovations Private Limited
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Automatically track time spent on your apps. Also, get a daily phone usage time total and history of app usage per day.
Just take a simple screenshot of your battery page every morning and App Usage tracker will track the time for you.
Instructions:
- Every morning go to Settings > Battery > Click on the time icon > Screenshot the page
- Open App Usage Tracker, it will automatically detect and take your app usage time
Get your daily app usage, history and total phone usage time. All your data is private & stays on your phone only. Works offline too.
What's New in Version 1.2
Faster app usage tracking and other improvements
iPhone Screenshots
Customer Reviews
Has 0 features your phone doesn't have already
If you're into spending $2 on an app that will give you information that is already available to you, then this app is for you. If not.... don't get it. This app is to track your app usage.... which is already done by your phone itself. Just got to settings > battery and then click on the little clock icon by the usage lower down. And boom, there it is. All this app does is organize and store it into individual days for you. But it's very hard for it to recognize screenshots of the FULL usage, and it misinterpreted some of the numbers of mine as well so it's basically useless
- $1.99
- Category: Productivity
- Updated: Jun 30, 2017
- Version: 1.2
- Size: 55.1 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Emberify Innovations Private Limited
- © 2015 Emberify
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.