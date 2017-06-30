iTunes

App Usage Tracker - Monitor time spent on apps

By Emberify Innovations Private Limited

Description

Automatically track time spent on your apps. Also, get a daily phone usage time total and history of app usage per day.

Just take a simple screenshot of your battery page every morning and App Usage tracker will track the time for you.
Instructions:
- Every morning go to Settings > Battery > Click on the time icon > Screenshot the page
- Open App Usage Tracker, it will automatically detect and take your app usage time

Get your daily app usage, history and total phone usage time. All your data is private & stays on your phone only. Works offline too.

What's New in Version 1.2

Faster app usage tracking and other improvements

Customer Reviews

Has 0 features your phone doesn't have already

If you're into spending $2 on an app that will give you information that is already available to you, then this app is for you. If not.... don't get it. This app is to track your app usage.... which is already done by your phone itself. Just got to settings > battery and then click on the little clock icon by the usage lower down. And boom, there it is. All this app does is organize and store it into individual days for you. But it's very hard for it to recognize screenshots of the FULL usage, and it misinterpreted some of the numbers of mine as well so it's basically useless

App Usage Tracker - Monitor time spent on apps
View in iTunes
  • $1.99
  • Category: Productivity
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.2
  • Size: 55.1 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2015 Emberify
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

