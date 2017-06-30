Has 0 features your phone doesn't have already

by Gahahhdhsbhahhsbsbbsb

If you're into spending $2 on an app that will give you information that is already available to you, then this app is for you. If not.... don't get it. This app is to track your app usage.... which is already done by your phone itself. Just got to settings > battery and then click on the little clock icon by the usage lower down. And boom, there it is. All this app does is organize and store it into individual days for you. But it's very hard for it to recognize screenshots of the FULL usage, and it misinterpreted some of the numbers of mine as well so it's basically useless