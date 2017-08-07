iTunes

Spotlite: Just Sing! Karaoke

By Spotlite Media Incorporated

View More by This Developer

Description

Spotlite is a new FREE singing app where you can perform original music, karaoke and cover songs. Join our vocal talent competitions where you can win up to $2,000! Or show your support and gift your favorite artists. Share your talent, gain fans and win money!

Features:
-Sing songs with lyrics and accompaniments;
-Special audio and video effects make you sound like a professional singer;
-Join in our singing contests to win money up to $2,000;
-Get fans who gift your performances;
-Social networking with music lovers in the community.

Questions?

info@spotlite.me.

https://spotlite.me/

Spotlite: Just Sing! Karaoke Support

What's New in Version 1.2.0

1. Contest pages have been upgraded. Clearer interface and abundant content make it easier to access more good voice.
2. The ranking lists for popularity have been optimized to help each and every good work catches eyeballs.
3. All users will get free “votes” as gifts by logging in and sharing or uploading songs. Come and support your favorite works!

Spotlite: Just Sing! Karaoke
  • Category: Music
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.2.0
  • Size: 73.2 MB
  • Languages: English, Simplified Chinese
  • Seller:
  • © Spotlite Media Incorporated
You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
  • Gambling and Contests
  • Infrequent/Mild Simulated Gambling
  • Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

