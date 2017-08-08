Dutch - Bill Splitting
By Dutch Labs LLC
Description
Splitting the bill is the awkward pause that could disrupt an otherwise perfect evening. Step up your game by doing it seamlessly with Dutch.
Simply snap a picture at the table or upload a photo later from your camera roll and we will read the items and fees for you. From there, it's as simple as assigning items to diners. Taxes, fees, and tip are split based on each diner's portion of the meal.
The best part? Everybody gets a copy. Effortlessly invite all of your friends so everyone can see the receipt — no more "can you send out a picture of the receipt?". It really doesn't get any easier.
What's New in Version 1.1
See which users you are adding and removing from each item as you make assignments!
Various bug fixes and improvements.
iPhone Screenshots
Customer Reviews
Bad Design, Hard to Use
Tried to use this but app would barely load. Use Tab or Splitwise instead. They have much better platform & functionality. Lazy design & an overcomplicated way to split the bill in general
super fast and easy
super accurate bill splitting! love that it saves and can share my receipts. like having a personal accountant for me and my friends.
Easy, simple to use
I like that I can always reference the image and can quickly invite my friends to join
