Dutch - Bill Splitting

By Dutch Labs LLC

Description

Splitting the bill is the awkward pause that could disrupt an otherwise perfect evening. Step up your game by doing it seamlessly with Dutch.

Simply snap a picture at the table or upload a photo later from your camera roll and we will read the items and fees for you. From there, it's as simple as assigning items to diners. Taxes, fees, and tip are split based on each diner's portion of the meal.

The best part? Everybody gets a copy. Effortlessly invite all of your friends so everyone can see the receipt — no more "can you send out a picture of the receipt?". It really doesn't get any easier.

Dutch - Bill Splitting Support

What's New in Version 1.1

See which users you are adding and removing from each item as you make assignments!

Various bug fixes and improvements.

Customer Reviews

Bad Design, Hard to Use

Tried to use this but app would barely load. Use Tab or Splitwise instead. They have much better platform & functionality. Lazy design & an overcomplicated way to split the bill in general

super fast and easy

super accurate bill splitting! love that it saves and can share my receipts. like having a personal accountant for me and my friends.

Easy, simple to use

I like that I can always reference the image and can quickly invite my friends to join

  Free
  Category: Finance
  Updated:
  Version: 1.1
  Size: 39.6 MB
  Language: English
  Seller:
  © Dutch Labs LLC
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

