WTHR - today's weather app
By Andrey Banshchikov
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
The app shows the weather for right here and right now. Tomorrow's forecast can be iffy – we only show the weather forecast for today. This way you have realistic expectations and don't get disappointed by inaccurate predictions. No information overload – just the current weather conditions.
The temperature display is available in Celsius and Fahrenheit.
iPhone Screenshots
- $0.99
- Category: Weather
- Released: Jul 03, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 16.0 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Andrey Banshchikov
- © Dasha Banshchikova
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.