EarthChat is an instant messaging and social media app that offers real-time translation in over 100 languages.



EartChat was created with the goal to bring the world closer together by eliminating the language barrier. We hope this will spark new conversations, friendships, and an overall better understanding of people.



How does it work?

It’s incredibly simple, the translations occur automatically; you don’t have to do anything. You will see everything in English, or whatever language you are most comfortable with, as will any other user.



For example, if a user’s native tongue is Spanish, they will set their language settings to “Spanish,” and any conversation they have will be translated into Spanish. They can have a natural conversation with someone who speaks Russian, and their phone will have the dialogue in Spanish, and the Russian user will see the discussion in Russian.



You can keep up with your friends across the globe or just down the street with the EarthChat social media feed. Don’t let the language barrier stop you!