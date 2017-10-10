Intelligram
By Aram Miquel
Description
Intelligram will tell which of your photos are likely to receive more likes in Insta and which ones are not.
Take photos -> Use Intelligram to get feedback -> Share if it's good :)
We gathered more than 80,000 different images and used all of them to give our Machine Learning Model the ability to predict if a photo is going to receive a lot of likes or not.
Using the technology Apple provides in our iPhones, we are able to run our Machine Learning Model on your iPhone, giving you more than 75% accuracy and respecting your privacy.
What's New in Version 1.1
We have heard your feedback
- Added Tips, to help you more to get more Likes!
- When you have a good photo, you can share it with Instagram in one tap!
- Small bug fixes and improvements.
- Free
- Category: Photo & Video
- Updated: Oct 10, 2017
- Version: 1.1
- Size: 128 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Aram Miquel
- © 2017 AramApps
Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.