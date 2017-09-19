iTunes

Cryptare

By Akshit Talwar

Description

India's First and Best Bitcoin Exchange Price Comparison App. Save on average ₹10,000 per Bitcoin purchase!

With the increasing number of Bitcoin exchanges entering the market, it is a hassle to try and find the one that offers the best price. Use this app to make informed purchases after analyzing real-time market buy and sell prices. The prices displayed on the app are the actual prices that are advertised on the Bitcoin exchanges. No commission is made from the user!

You can also view the latest Bitcoin news to stay up-to-date with worldwide occurrences. In addition, to stay updated about local Bitcoin news, you can view news that specifically relates to India.

"A must-have app for any Bitcoin trader!"

Cryptare Support

What's New in Version 2

Added graphs functionality! Now you can view the bitcoin price trend over a span of a week, month and a year!

