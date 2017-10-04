Scelta - Monitor Your Weight 4+
Smart Scale for Weight Loss
Joe Waldow
-
-
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
Screenshots
Description
Your weight fluctuates daily. In contrast to other apps Scelta compares weekly averages and shows your real weight progress!
If you have ever used a scale regularly you know this problem:
Your weight fluctuates from day to day and it’s difficult to say whether you gained weight, lost weight or just had a heavy day. Salty food, hydration status, sleep, stress, and hormonal fluctuations are just some of the many factors that can influence your weight heavily in the short term.
To know what’s really going on you need to compare averages to each other. - eg. the average of the last 14 days to the average of the 14 days before. The difference, also known as delta, between these time spans is a very informative indicator of what really happens to your body weight.
Scelta calculates this “scale delta“ for you and makes weight tracking approachable, meaningful, a lot of fun and incredibly motivating.
Data visualisation of the next generation:
• Your real progress: Scelta compares your average weight for the selected time span to the previous time span, eg. 7 days vs 7 days prior
• Linear regression instead of peaks and valleys: A line of best fit shows your actual weight trend graphically
• Reach your own goal: select eg. “- 1 lb per week” (or “- 0,5kg per week” depending on your local unit) and see at a glance how good you’re doing by taking a look at your adherence percentage
• Hear your weight: Swipe on the graph to see the exact value of a data point and its linear regression, hear and feel (on devices with Taptic Engine) the value of your weight entries (you’ve never seen, heard or felt your weight this way!)
• Scelta shows your total progress and how far you have come since you started your goal
• After setting a new goal (eg. a lean gaining phase after losing fat) you can still go back to older goals to see your previous progress
• See a graph of your goal adherence for every day since you first set your goal. Swiping on it reveals your weekly rate of weight change and how well you adhered to your goal in the 7, 14 oder 30 day average comparison on that day. There has never been anything like it before.
And because everything is more fun as a game:
• The RPG where you are the main character: Collect Scelta Points by reaching your own goal and level up
• Prolific story: Unlock many different achievements for your adhering to your weight adventure
• Online leader boards: Compete with your friends or users worldwide to see who accomplishes their personal weight goals best
Losing weight on a fat-loss diet, keeping your lean-gaining phase in check or if you’re just trying to maintain your current weight:
Weight Tracking has never been this fun!
What position will you reach with your personal progress in the leader boards?
Download Scelta now and try it today!
———
Scelta integrates with the Apple Health app:
Scelta uses the Health app that is pre-installed on your iPhone to show already existing weight data and to save new entries. Because of this Scelta will ask you to grant read- and write-access to your weight data.
Your weight is only visible to you and is not sent or visible to anyone but yourself.
Achievements you unlock and points you collect to climb the leader boards are a result of how well you adhere to your goals and not your actual weight entries. The goal you set for yourself is not visible to anyone else as well.
If you have ever used a scale regularly you know this problem:
Your weight fluctuates from day to day and it’s difficult to say whether you gained weight, lost weight or just had a heavy day. Salty food, hydration status, sleep, stress, and hormonal fluctuations are just some of the many factors that can influence your weight heavily in the short term.
To know what’s really going on you need to compare averages to each other. - eg. the average of the last 14 days to the average of the 14 days before. The difference, also known as delta, between these time spans is a very informative indicator of what really happens to your body weight.
Scelta calculates this “scale delta“ for you and makes weight tracking approachable, meaningful, a lot of fun and incredibly motivating.
Data visualisation of the next generation:
• Your real progress: Scelta compares your average weight for the selected time span to the previous time span, eg. 7 days vs 7 days prior
• Linear regression instead of peaks and valleys: A line of best fit shows your actual weight trend graphically
• Reach your own goal: select eg. “- 1 lb per week” (or “- 0,5kg per week” depending on your local unit) and see at a glance how good you’re doing by taking a look at your adherence percentage
• Hear your weight: Swipe on the graph to see the exact value of a data point and its linear regression, hear and feel (on devices with Taptic Engine) the value of your weight entries (you’ve never seen, heard or felt your weight this way!)
• Scelta shows your total progress and how far you have come since you started your goal
• After setting a new goal (eg. a lean gaining phase after losing fat) you can still go back to older goals to see your previous progress
• See a graph of your goal adherence for every day since you first set your goal. Swiping on it reveals your weekly rate of weight change and how well you adhered to your goal in the 7, 14 oder 30 day average comparison on that day. There has never been anything like it before.
And because everything is more fun as a game:
• The RPG where you are the main character: Collect Scelta Points by reaching your own goal and level up
• Prolific story: Unlock many different achievements for your adhering to your weight adventure
• Online leader boards: Compete with your friends or users worldwide to see who accomplishes their personal weight goals best
Losing weight on a fat-loss diet, keeping your lean-gaining phase in check or if you’re just trying to maintain your current weight:
Weight Tracking has never been this fun!
What position will you reach with your personal progress in the leader boards?
Download Scelta now and try it today!
———
Scelta integrates with the Apple Health app:
Scelta uses the Health app that is pre-installed on your iPhone to show already existing weight data and to save new entries. Because of this Scelta will ask you to grant read- and write-access to your weight data.
Your weight is only visible to you and is not sent or visible to anyone but yourself.
Achievements you unlock and points you collect to climb the leader boards are a result of how well you adhere to your goals and not your actual weight entries. The goal you set for yourself is not visible to anyone else as well.
What's New
Version 1.3.10
• Fixes a bug regarding saving entries to the Health app when stones or stones and pounds is the selected unit
Scelta 1.4 with lots of new features, improvements and new languages(!) will be out at the end of March.
Do you enjoy Scelta? Every positive review in the App Store is always greatly appreciated and really helps a lot!
In case you have any questions or problems please send me an email at idee@joewaldow.de.
Scelta 1.4 with lots of new features, improvements and new languages(!) will be out at the end of March.
Do you enjoy Scelta? Every positive review in the App Store is always greatly appreciated and really helps a lot!
In case you have any questions or problems please send me an email at idee@joewaldow.de.
Customer Reviews
Great to track weight
MrGadget2000!
I’m actively trying to lose weight and this app makes me look forward to my daily weigh in... its frustrating having the daily variation on the scales and this app allows me a more realistic view.
Weirdly I thought the collection of points was gimmicky but it actually helps motivate me toward my goal.
I also had occasion to suggest an update back to the developer - who responded very quickly - and turned out the function was already built in.
Weirdly I thought the collection of points was gimmicky but it actually helps motivate me toward my goal.
I also had occasion to suggest an update back to the developer - who responded very quickly - and turned out the function was already built in.
Over penalizes new users
WaringMc
This app penalizes new users who incorrectly set up a goal and go to correct it. Instead there should be a grace period after making changes so that they can be corrected if the user makes a mistake which can be easy for a new user who is not familiar with the interface.
Also need he ability to add in weight logs from previous days for people who are already tracking their weight daily with another method.
Also need he ability to add in weight logs from previous days for people who are already tracking their weight daily with another method.
Developer Response
Hello WaringMc,
Scelta 1.3.5 is out now and I've taken your feedback to heart. - As a new user who hasn't collected any SP yet you can now change your goal as often as you want and there's a 5 minute "grace" period after setting a goal. After that the goal is still locked for the first 7 days and requires giving up some collected SP to motivate you to really stick and commit to your goal. Otherwise you could just change it every day to make sure you always get maximum SP and trick/cheat yourself. :)
You can enable Health app (read + write) access for Scelta and import previous data you collected using another method.
If this was helpful to you I'd really appreciate an update to your rating! :)
All the Best,
Joe
Scelta 1.3.5 is out now and I've taken your feedback to heart. - As a new user who hasn't collected any SP yet you can now change your goal as often as you want and there's a 5 minute "grace" period after setting a goal. After that the goal is still locked for the first 7 days and requires giving up some collected SP to motivate you to really stick and commit to your goal. Otherwise you could just change it every day to make sure you always get maximum SP and trick/cheat yourself. :)
You can enable Health app (read + write) access for Scelta and import previous data you collected using another method.
If this was helpful to you I'd really appreciate an update to your rating! :)
All the Best,
Joe
Rapid service
jiashing
I made an ask about adding the ability to choose the preferred weight unit on Jan. 2. I was pleasantly surprised when I found this new tab in the automatically updated app this morning (Jan. 5th). Very impressed service!
Developer Response
Thanks, Jiashing! Happy weighing! :)
In-App PurchasesSee All
Scelta Pro Weight Tracker
Get access to all time spans of Scelta
$3.99
Information
- Seller
- Joe Waldow
- Size
- 47.3 MB
- Category
- Health & Fitness
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English, German
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2018 Joe Waldow
- Price
- Free
- In-App Purchases
-
- Scelta Pro Weight Tracker $3.99
- Small Tip: Cup of Coffee $1.99
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.