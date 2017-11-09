iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To buy and download Audilog by Nahom Abi, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Audilog

By Nahom Abi

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Audilog turns any website of your choice into a podcast.

Features:
- Built-in web browser
- Narrate any website.
- Configure the narration voice.
- Syncs with the RSS feed (if any) of the site.
- Playback support while narrating.
- Create Playlists.
- If enabled, listen and share the generated podcast with the community.

Terms of Service: http://www.audilog.us/terms.php
Privacy Policy: http://www.audilog.us/privacy.php

Audilog Support

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
Audilog
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • $1.99
  • Category: Productivity
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 21.1 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Nahom Abi.
You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
  • Unrestricted Web Access

Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.