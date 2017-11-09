Audilog
By Nahom Abi
Description
Audilog turns any website of your choice into a podcast.
Features:
- Built-in web browser
- Narrate any website.
- Configure the narration voice.
- Syncs with the RSS feed (if any) of the site.
- Playback support while narrating.
- Create Playlists.
- If enabled, listen and share the generated podcast with the community.
Terms of Service: http://www.audilog.us/terms.php
Privacy Policy: http://www.audilog.us/privacy.php
