Workout Sessions 4+
Make most out of your Workouts
Pocketrobe UG
-
- Free
iPhone Screenshots
Description
Workout Sessions lists & analyzes your workouts (From the Health App) and also allows you to check-in at your gym. Even better - it combines your workouts that you executed at the gym to a gym session.
Requires Health access and always location access to work best. This can result in increased battery consumption but we tried to keep it as low as possible.
Requires Health access and always location access to work best. This can result in increased battery consumption but we tried to keep it as low as possible.
What's New
Version 1.0.1
- Support of all workout types
- Running and cycling workouts are now displayed on a map in the workout details (if available)
- The Auto-Check-In-Radius of your gym can be edited now
Furthermore we made some smaller Fixes.
- Running and cycling workouts are now displayed on a map in the workout details (if available)
- The Auto-Check-In-Radius of your gym can be edited now
Furthermore we made some smaller Fixes.
Information
- Seller
- Pocketrobe UG (haftungsbeschr�nkt)
- Size
- 9.8 MB
- Category
- Health & Fitness
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English, German
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Location
- This app may use your location even when it isn't open, which can decrease battery life.
- Copyright
- © 2018 Pocketrobe UG
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.