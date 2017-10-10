AR Social - View Social in AR
By Morella Folesani
Description
Explore Instagram in a New Way!
ArViewer let you see Instagram posts in Augmented Reality!
Stop scroll with your thumb, walk around your friends photos and videos!
Then select how to dispose them inside your room!
You can select from:
* Frontal View
* Lateral View
* Grid View
* Around You View
* Random View
Impress your Friends with the power of Augmented Reality!
Don't wait anymore!
Download it now!
What's New in Version 1.0.1
- New Supercool Icon
- Autoload on open
- Minor Bug Fix
- Improved Precision
