iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app AR Social - View Social in AR by Morella Folesani, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

AR Social - View Social in AR

By Morella Folesani

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Explore Instagram in a New Way!

ArViewer let you see Instagram posts in Augmented Reality!

Stop scroll with your thumb, walk around your friends photos and videos!

Then select how to dispose them inside your room!
You can select from:
* Frontal View
* Lateral View
* Grid View
* Around You View
* Random View

Impress your Friends with the power of Augmented Reality!

Don't wait anymore!

Download it now!

AR Social - View Social in AR Support

What's New in Version 1.0.1

- New Supercool Icon
- Autoload on open
- Minor Bug Fix
- Improved Precision

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
AR Social - View Social in AR
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Social Networking
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.0.1
  • Size: 23.0 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Morella Folesani
Rated 12+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity
  • Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
  • Infrequent/Mild Realistic Violence
  • Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor
  • Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
  • Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References

Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

More by Morella Folesani