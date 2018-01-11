DJM-REC 4+
Pioneer DJ Corporation
A dedicated app for DJs to easily record mixes:
- Simple set-up
- High quality audio
- Seamless sharing and streaming
- 30 day free trial
- Coming Soon -
Improved compatibility with iPhone X (working with Apple to resolve potential noise when recording with iPhone X only).
【KEY FEATURES】
◇Simple connection
Install DJM-REC on your iPhone or iPad, then simply plug your device into any DJ mixer*1 featuring digital send/return using a single USB cable. The port is on the top of the mixer rather than the back, so connecting is a breeze even in a smoky club.
◇High-quality recording
Control the peak limiter in your DJ mixer via the app and alleviate digital clipping with the tap of a button. Record audio from a digital mixer directly into digital format, eliminating the need for analogue conversion.
◇Easy sharing
Effortlessly live-stream your mix through YouTube, Facebook Live, Periscope, Instagram and Snapchat and easily upload your creations to cloud services such as Mixcloud, SoundCloud and Dropbox.
◇Auto time-stamp
Editable track time-stamps are automatically created thanks to the fader information transmitted from the DJ mixer to the app, making track-list creation simple.
◇Club-standard sound
Refresh old tracks with powerful club-standard sound that can be easily remastered. Swipe the Loudness slider on DJM-REC to increase audio pressure and smoothly adjust the Sub Bass slider to create punchy, heavy, vibrant bass sounds.
◇Record analogue
Analogue recording while your device isn’t connected to a mixer is simple using an external microphone with the iPhone or iPad’s microphone function.
[*1] To use DJM-REC with our digital send-return equipped DJ mixers (i.e. the DJM-TOUR1, DJM-900NXS2, DJM-750MK2 and DJM-450), update the mixer’s firmware via our support page [https://www.pioneerdj.com/en/support/software/].
Pioneer DJ Corporation Web Site [https://www.pioneerdj.com/]
DJM-REC [https://www.pioneerdj.com/en/product/software/djm-rec/software/overview/]
What's New
Version 1.0.3
- Fixed minor issues.
Customer Reviews
MixCloud
jaywoodz
MixCloud doesn’t accept wav files, so I’m not sure how we can upload wav files to a site that doesn’t accept it. Each time I try to upload, it just times out. I’m connected to Wi-Fi, and LTE with full signal. I authenticate with Facebook, login successfully with my MixCloud account, then it just spins. Never uploads the file.
Meh
Mocojute
Have pioneer gear or it’s worthless
Record
dj zman
It would be nice if it can give an option to record in the headphone jack for other mixers. Just saying
