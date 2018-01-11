A dedicated app for DJs to easily record mixes:



- Simple set-up

- High quality audio

- Seamless sharing and streaming

- 30 day free trial



- Coming Soon -

Improved compatibility with iPhone X (working with Apple to resolve potential noise when recording with iPhone X only).



【KEY FEATURES】

◇Simple connection

Install DJM-REC on your iPhone or iPad, then simply plug your device into any DJ mixer*1 featuring digital send/return using a single USB cable. The port is on the top of the mixer rather than the back, so connecting is a breeze even in a smoky club.

◇High-quality recording

Control the peak limiter in your DJ mixer via the app and alleviate digital clipping with the tap of a button. Record audio from a digital mixer directly into digital format, eliminating the need for analogue conversion.

◇Easy sharing

Effortlessly live-stream your mix through YouTube, Facebook Live, Periscope, Instagram and Snapchat and easily upload your creations to cloud services such as Mixcloud, SoundCloud and Dropbox.

◇Auto time-stamp

Editable track time-stamps are automatically created thanks to the fader information transmitted from the DJ mixer to the app, making track-list creation simple.

◇Club-standard sound

Refresh old tracks with powerful club-standard sound that can be easily remastered. Swipe the Loudness slider on DJM-REC to increase audio pressure and smoothly adjust the Sub Bass slider to create punchy, heavy, vibrant bass sounds.

◇Record analogue

Analogue recording while your device isn’t connected to a mixer is simple using an external microphone with the iPhone or iPad’s microphone function.



[*1] To use DJM-REC with our digital send-return equipped DJ mixers (i.e. the DJM-TOUR1, DJM-900NXS2, DJM-750MK2 and DJM-450), update the mixer’s firmware via our support page [https://www.pioneerdj.com/en/support/software/].



Pioneer DJ Corporation Web Site [https://www.pioneerdj.com/]

DJM-REC [https://www.pioneerdj.com/en/product/software/djm-rec/software/overview/]