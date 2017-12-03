Screenshots

Forget about note-taking at meetings! With Reason8 you can stay engaged through the meeting and rapidly put together meeting summaries, minutes, or follow-ups afterwards.

For project managers, executive assistants, business analysts and everyone making meeting notes, summaries and follow-ups. Join phones with Reason8 at an in-person meeting and they will automatically save your conversation identifying who said what even from an active discussion.

Key features:
- Saves all information from in-person meetings
- Provides a handy AI service that automates creating meeting summaries and minutes
- Provides a record of the meeting and a full transcript with speaker attribution
- Facilitates collaboration with a shareable transcript and meeting summaries

To get better transcription quality:
- Record with multiple devices
- Place all phones in the same room on a table
- Keep the devices (and participants) stable while recording
- Place the phones near their owners

Please email us your feedback directly at feedback@reason8.ai.

Version 2.1.0

- Option to specify number of participants to significantly improve speaker separation.
- More fluent login / logout process
- Visible status bar
- Improved stability and minor bug fixes

