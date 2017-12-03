Forget about note-taking at meetings! With Reason8 you can stay engaged through the meeting and rapidly put together meeting summaries, minutes, or follow-ups afterwards.



For project managers, executive assistants, business analysts and everyone making meeting notes, summaries and follow-ups. Join phones with Reason8 at an in-person meeting and they will automatically save your conversation identifying who said what even from an active discussion.



Key features:

- Saves all information from in-person meetings

- Provides a handy AI service that automates creating meeting summaries and minutes

- Provides a record of the meeting and a full transcript with speaker attribution

- Facilitates collaboration with a shareable transcript and meeting summaries



To get better transcription quality:

- Record with multiple devices

- Place all phones in the same room on a table

- Keep the devices (and participants) stable while recording

- Place the phones near their owners



Please email us your feedback directly at feedback@reason8.ai.