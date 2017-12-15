Rainbrow
By Nathan Gitter
Description
Rainbrow is a game you play with your face! Your eyebrows control your character.
Lift your eyebrows up to jump up and lower them to jump down. Dodge enemies, collect stars, and get a high score!
Lot of enemies to dodge, including
• cars
• basketballs
• ducks
• various weather conditions
• spooky ghosts
...and more!
Watch out for a special powerup that gives your character rainbow eyebrows and the ability to destroy enemies in its path!
Rainbrow uses the TrueDepth camera system on the iPhone X to track your eyebrow movements. As a result, the game cannot be played on devices without a TrueDepth camera system.
Having difficulty with the game recognizing your eyebrows? Try moving to an area with more light. Have fun!
What's New in Version 1.0.1
Improved the user experience for devices without a TrueDepth camera system.
Thanks for playing Rainbrow! (hope your eyebrows don't hurt too much :P)
Awesome
But I stink at this game 😂
