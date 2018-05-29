Pigeon is THE app for the city commuter who’s tired of unexpected delays and reroutes and wants to escape the crush of the rush-hour crowds. You can avoid these pitfalls because we get live updates about the subway straight from the source: people on the subway, right now!



With Pigeon, you can:



*Choose the best route for you.*

Save all of your favorite routes to and from work and let Pigeon tell you which route is best every day. With easy-to-compare route preview cards, we show you which lines are jammed and which have seats available, letting you get to work and back without any surprises.



*Make the ride better, together.*

You survive the subway everyday with millions of other people. Why not let them help you commute smarter, and you can help in return? When you report the delays and crowds you experience while commuting, you’ll join a growing community that helps keep NYC moving everyday.



*Know what’s happening right now.*

With instant updates from people reporting issues, live MTA arrival times, and a map showing you where all the trains are right now, you can feel confident knowing that Pigeon keeps you in the know.