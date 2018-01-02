iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app NoSeen for Facebook by Oliver Martinez, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

NoSeen for Facebook

By Oliver Martinez

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

NoSeen - A FREE Facebook Messenger Privacy Tool where you can conveniently read Facebook Chat messages without getting seen. Whether you're a business owner or a regular person who wants more control over your privacy, NoSeen is the perfect app for you.

Features include:
- Read Facebook Chat messages without getting seen
- Reply to conversations

There are no paid content/services involved in the app. NoSeen is FREE and will remain FREE forever. To login, you can create a FREE Facebook account on https://fb.com/reg

Have any questions? Contact us!
- Twitter: @StackWares
- Instagram: @StackWares
- Facebook: fb.com/stackwares
- Email: stackwares@outlook.com

NOTE: NoSeen is not affiliated with Facebook or Facebook Messenger in any way. NoSeen is a third-party Facebook Messenger client.

NoSeen for Facebook Support

What's New in Version 1.0.1

What's NEW?
- Corrected User Agent
- Made it more user friendly, added more descriptive labels
- Fixed login with accidental white spaces
- Added support for landscape orientation
- Added support for all iPads
- Now displays version and build number
- Added a Share Button inside Settings Page -> help us spread the word

What's NEXT?
- Multi Account Support with One Tap switching
- Support other Inbox Folders like Filtered, Requests, and Archived
- View Attachments: stickers, images, videos, audio, files, etc...
- Support for watchOS, macOS, and tvOS
- Pull to Refresh feature
- Ability to load more messages from the bottom
- App Theming Customization

Please follow us for more updates. Thank you very much!

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
NoSeen for Facebook
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Business
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.0.1
  • Size: 17.9 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Oliver Martinez
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

More by Oliver Martinez