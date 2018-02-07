Drip - Hydration Tracking 4+
Kyle Genoe
-
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
iPhone Screenshots
Description
Drip is a super simple way to log the water you drink. No account required, no annoying reminders, no excessive charts; just a way record each glass of water and get on with your life.
Features
- HealthKit integration
- Customizable drink sizes
- Customizable units of measurement
- Today widget for convenient entry
- No account required
- No ads
Features
- HealthKit integration
- Customizable drink sizes
- Customizable units of measurement
- Today widget for convenient entry
- No account required
- No ads
Information
- Seller
- Kyle Genoe
- Size
- 8.2 MB
- Category
- Health & Fitness
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2018 Kyle Genoe
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.