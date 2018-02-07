iPhone Screenshots

Description

Drip is a super simple way to log the water you drink. No account required, no annoying reminders, no excessive charts; just a way record each glass of water and get on with your life.

Features
- HealthKit integration
- Customizable drink sizes
- Customizable units of measurement
- Today widget for convenient entry
- No account required
- No ads

Information

Seller
Kyle Genoe
Size
8.2 MB
Category
Health & Fitness
Compatibility
Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© 2018 Kyle Genoe
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

