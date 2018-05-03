WANNA NAILS — Mani Shopping 4+
Try out & Buy Nail Polish
WANNABY
- #66 in Shopping
- Free
iPhone Screenshots
Description
Nail Polish Shopping is faster and simpler than ever with the new WANNA NAILS app. Explore TOP color categories and best nail polish color collections from Amazon and AliExpress!
Pick The Best Color For You! Try on nail polish with your phone camera. Red, blue, mint, gold, black, nude — experiment with all the colors. Discover amazing collections for any event. Find the Manicure Look for your mood. Share and impress your friends with your virtual manicure. Come back each day for inspiring new nail polish!
FEATURES
- Try on nail polish with your phone camera.
- Match the nail polish with your skin tone, look and mood.
- Buy any nail polish that you like.
- Explore color collections.
- Create polls in Instagram Stories to find the best color match.
- Create and share your virtual nail polish.
What's New
Version 1.0.6
Look at this! Our Rainbow Manicure AR!
Be the first to try out the new collections. Also — a new set of colors, specifically for this hot summer. Going out, sunbathing, or having and adventure — we've got you covered! Try new pallets and shop them instantly.
Sharing is caring: we've added the Instagram icon to the main screen for your convenience. One click — and boom!
Ratings and Reviews
What
Katsrockin802
You get this app to show you different nail colors on you and you can’t even take a picture of your hand with out it closing on you🤷🏻♀️ how can you pick the different colors?
Developer Response
Hi Katsrockin, sorry to hear that. When you have a moment, send us a ticket to hi@wanna.by. Im sure our support team will be happy to help!
Fabulous!!
Dakota Martin
Great for finding out what color looks good on you! You can mix and match and then you can easily bye the nail polish
Developer Response
Hi there. Thanks for this great feedback! We are super excited to hear how much you are loving the app. Keep an eye out on the push for new things coming! I'm sure you're going to love it :)
Doesn’t even work
GoItxpyx
I couldn’t even take a photo without it crashing. Don’t waste your time with this app..it’s very frustrating
Developer Response
Hi, we are sorry to hear that. And we'll check this bug on our new version.
We apologize for any confusion, and hope you’ll give it a try!
Information
- Vonabai, OOO
- 84.6 MB
- Shopping
- Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- English
- Rated 4+
- © WANNABY
- Free
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.