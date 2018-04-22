*** Important: You need iPhone X to play SmileFun ***



Every part of your face is important in this amazing game. Match your facial expression with app's emoji as fast as possible. The faster you do it, the more point you will get.

But remember, the game gets harder every round. It’s a fun and addicting game that you should check out.



An interesting face-controlled arcade game designed specifically for iPhone X's TrueDepth camera. SmileFun uses the sensor array as a game controller by monitoring the user's eyebrows, eyes and mouth. Play using just your facial expressions.



SmileFun was created by sole developer thanks to Swift Playgrounds and other Apple's educational projects.



If you’re having difficulty with SmileFun recognizing your eyebrows, eyes and mouth, move to an area with more light and look directly at the phone. SmileFun uses the TrueDepth camera system on iPhone X to track your facial expression, meaning it cannot be played on devices without a TrueDepth camera system.



