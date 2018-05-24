Beat Battle 4+
A new kind of game
Batbayar Batbaatar
-
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
iPhone Screenshots
Description
Are You Talented Enough to Play This Game?
Information
- Seller
- Batbayar Batbaatar
- Size
- 26.6 MB
- Category
- Games
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2018 Batbayar
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.