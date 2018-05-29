Screenshots

Description

Discover viral videos, hot memes, funny GIFs, the latest trending news and more. Follow topics you love and make Fetchfeed your own.

Do you always waste time on boring news? Just focus on what you like is a better choice. Fetchfeed collects all your favorite topics, news, viral videos, memes and GIFs in one place. 10 minutes a day, access to amazing content!

FETCHFEED FEATURES

Videos, Memes, GIFs
Fetch the viral content in one place! It’s free.
Fetchfeed is continuously bringing relevant, high-quality, timely updates to you.

Personalized Newsfeed
Create your own feed by following topics you love. Never be bored again with the best mix of Videos, memes, GIFs and News.
Discover your favorite topics like Humor, Celebs, Tech, Photos, Fashion, Lifestyle, sports and more.

Top & Trusted sources
280+ top US & World news publications: BBC News, The New York Times, CNN, TechCrunch, Bloomberg, Forbes, Refinery29, VICE, Buzzfeed, Vogue, GQ, Slickdeals and more.

On/off Notification
Turn on or off a topic’s notification is controllable.
Get push notifications only for topics you have chosen. No disturb.

Cleaner Interface
Fetchfeed provides you cleaner interface, reinvented reading experience.

10 minutes a day, access to amazing content!
Don't waste time on things you don't care about. Time to download Fetchfeed and see what you love!

***
This is Fetchfeed’s first version, we are eager to hear what you think of the features, experience, content and more. Reach out to our support team under My Topic > Feedback.

For any other technical issues or questions, contact us at support@fetchfeed.io so we can help!

Ratings and Reviews

5 out of 5

5 Ratings

5 Ratings

hahah

今生今世尽职尽责开始纠结

its cool and amusing

Nice design. I like the contents

Great Fetchfeed

Very nice design. The native rendered tweets mixed into the news feed are gorgeous. I've even enabled push notifications! Great work!

high quality video and news app

Shave du

The native rendered tweets mixed into the news feed are gorgeous. I've even enabled push notifications! Great work!

Information

Seller
Chengdu Zhuozhuo Technology Co., Ltd.
Size
22.8 MB
Category
News
Compatibility
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor
Infrequent/Mild Realistic Violence
Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity
Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
Unrestricted Web Access
Copyright
© Chengdu Zhuozhuo Technology Co., Ltd
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

More By This Developer

蜗牛手游加速器

Utilities