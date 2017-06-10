iTunes

LegereEmoji Keyboard

By Snaps Media, Inc

Description

Speak from your magenta heart with T-Mobile CEO John Legere inspired emojis.

LegereEmoji Pack features Legere expressions, Slow Cooker Sunday signature items, and naturally, plenty of opportunities to bash the competition.

Customer Reviews

Awesome

I love it!!

Love it

Keyboard is magenta af

Offers iMessage App for iOS
  • Free
  • Category: Entertainment
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 35.9 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • ©2002-2017 T-MOBILE USA, INC
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

