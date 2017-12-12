Mono-Day
By Eun Seong Kim
Description
Mono Day is a to-do app to make your daily life simple and satisfied.
What's the difference?
IT'S OKAY TO DELAY OR MISS THINGS
We miss, delay, forget things almost every day and it's okay. Instead of giving you red flags, this app automatically move around and rearrange the ones you might feel some pressure by.
BE FREE FROM NIGHTMARE OF UNCERTAINTY
You don't need to feel pressured to fill out every small detail to just list up your tasks. You can EASILY add more details whenever you want.
The habit of managing things is more important than ending the task itself.
MONO DAY IS A HABIT-MAKING APP.
::::FEATURES::::
- Focus on today's tasks
Each day, the app will automatically hide tasks that you don't need to worry about.
- Do it tomorrow
You can easily delay them by a single swipe.
- Manage all tasks in one view
You can view all tasks in a list, regardless of the date.
- Weekly and monthly overview
To give you a whole picture, weekly and monthly view will provide an overview of what you have done and what you have to do by each date.
- Memo on the date
Everyone knows that sometimes you need write a memo (not a to-do) to stick it on a date.
- Do it any time
Most of times, you don't know when it's gonna be done, but you just got to put it down somewhere. 'Any time' option automatically follows your today, without any other information.
- Repeat every week same weekdays
You know what? I need to take my dog for a walking every Monday and Thursday.
- Repeat every week any 1...7 days
And I need to clean toilet at least twice a week. How about you?
- Do it by date(s)
Well, this is what usually other to-do apps only have. But Mono Day can set many different dates for just one task. Who knows that you gonna attend only a few days for a week long conference.
- Search
Looking for something? Mono Day has a search feature.
- iCloud sync
Of course.(Mac version is coming too)
- Themes
We are all unique. Personalize the app with themes.
- Font size
My mom needs a bigger font size.
- Voice recognition
Just try it, iPhone is really good at understanding what you are saying. You don't need a keyboard to add a to-do.
- Fresh start
Forget the past, you can always delete whole data and start fresh.
- First weekday
Sunday? Monday?
- Highlight important task
Yup, the good old star mark is right there for you.
- iPhone X?
Notch removed
Mono Day is built by a one man team, and I love to bringing you frequent feature updates. I would love to hear about how to make your life even more productive. So please share your thoughts to playmatters.co@gmail.com.
Also looking for people who can help me on localize the language. Currently fully supported languages are English, Korean, and Japanese.
- $2.99
- Category: Lifestyle
- Released: Dec 12, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 11.9 MB
- Languages: English, Japanese, Korean
- Seller: Eun Seong Kim
- © Eun Seong Kim
Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.