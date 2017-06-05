Morning Routine : Daily Habit Tracker
By Ubicolor Ltd
Description
"It's not what we do once in a while that shapes our lives, but what we do consistently." Tony Robbins
THE QUALITY OF YOUR MORNING DETERMINES THE REST OF YOUR DAY
Make sure it is as productive and focused as possible.
Featured on Product Hunt : "Great Product! I find the mornings are a great time to make important decisions for the day"
Key features :
● Create unlimited habits per routine
● Build unlimited routines : Night Routine, School Routine, Gym interval Workout (requires IAP)
● Set up reminders
● Select days per routine - i.e. Monday to Friday
● Build, adjust and track your routines to create the best habits in your life
● Set a time for each task once and re-use every day
● NEW : Use Voice to follow your routine : No need to watch the screen anymore!
● Select automatic switch (allows overtime) or manual switch to next habit.
>> BE MORE PRODUCTIVE
The smart timer lets you know when to change from one activity to the other, even if your phone is locked, a notification will appear on your screen.
>> BE MORE FOCUSED
The most successful people in the world follow a morning routine that helps them focus on key activities and progress in life, to get to the top!
>> TRACK HOW YOU SPEND YOUR TIME
Check the stats for last week or last month using the stats.
You realise you skipped meditation for a month : you know exactly what change you need to make!
● You can easily prevent the screen to lock automatically (just for this app) so the timer is always visible with the current activity
● Decide wether you want the iPhone to warn you with a sound alert or a vibration, or both (look in the settings)
● No usage of 3G data : this app doesn't need an internet connection. All data is saved on your phone and takes minimal space.
We recommend having your phone on Airplane mode to avoid distractions during your routine.
>> HELPS YOU FEEL BETTER
It is scientifically proven that completing small tasks gives great satisfaction and positive thinking, that leads to better and faster completion of the more important ones. This also largely increases productivity.
>> WHAT USERS SAY :
"Great idea and design. I try to be more effective in the morning but my time managment isn't good. :)"
● "Super helpful. Love not having to think about order of my routine each day. Good work!"
● "I was one of the people who complained about the ugly design of the app. The redesign looks much better. " (Thank you!)
If you have read books like The Miracle Morning, The Slight Edge, The Compound Effect but struggled to implement the action steps, and want a tool to help you track your time and habits + create new ones, this app was made for you!
DOWNLOAD TODAY TO SEE GREAT IMPROVEMENT IN YOUR LIFE FOR THE PRICE OF A COFFEE!
What's New in Version 3.0.0
Thank you for downloading Morning Routine!
We have listened to your amazing feedback and worked hard over the last 8 months to re-design the app entirely!
- You can now set routines per day of the week
- The new home screen tells you what's on for today
- Unlock the motivational quote of the day when you finish a routine
- Share your routine when you are done
- Check stats per habit and now per routine
- New streak feature : because it takes time to build good habits!Keep it up!
- See what time your routine will finish and your current progress during your routine
(dynamically changes if you skip or overrun)
- Get inspired and copy the routine of 9 successful men and women (with more to come!)
- Voice notifications : let the app tell you what's next without looking at your screen
(need app in foreground to work)
- Auto switch or manually switch to next habit : so you can now over-run and adjust later for future routines
We hope you will love the new app and can't wait for your feedback!
Please take a minute or so to leave a review, it helps us to keep improving the app for you.
Have a great day!
iPhone Screenshots
Customer Reviews
Great app, keeps freezing and closing
Love this app, but it does keep freezing and closing me out of the program (mostly when I hit the pause button) and won't restart it where I left off.
Excellent!
This app appears to have everything one needs to begin a morning on a good track! Lots of suggestions and intuitively set up. Thanks!
Great Get Up and Go App!!
This app is a wonderful way to start the day and set my mindfulness. I love the morning quotes!! Now if it could just make the beds and empty the dishwasher.....
