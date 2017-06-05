Description

"It's not what we do once in a while that shapes our lives, but what we do consistently." Tony Robbins



THE QUALITY OF YOUR MORNING DETERMINES THE REST OF YOUR DAY

Make sure it is as productive and focused as possible.





Key features :

● Create unlimited habits per routine



● Build unlimited routines : Night Routine, School Routine, Gym interval Workout (requires IAP)



● Set up reminders



● Select days per routine - i.e. Monday to Friday



● Build, adjust and track your routines to create the best habits in your life



● Set a time for each task once and re-use every day



● NEW : Use Voice to follow your routine : No need to watch the screen anymore!



● Select automatic switch (allows overtime) or manual switch to next habit.



>> BE MORE PRODUCTIVE

The smart timer lets you know when to change from one activity to the other, even if your phone is locked, a notification will appear on your screen.



>> BE MORE FOCUSED

The most successful people in the world follow a morning routine that helps them focus on key activities and progress in life, to get to the top!



>> TRACK HOW YOU SPEND YOUR TIME

Check the stats for last week or last month using the stats.

You realise you skipped meditation for a month : you know exactly what change you need to make!



● You can easily prevent the screen to lock automatically (just for this app) so the timer is always visible with the current activity



● Decide wether you want the iPhone to warn you with a sound alert or a vibration, or both (look in the settings)



● No usage of 3G data : this app doesn't need an internet connection. All data is saved on your phone and takes minimal space.



We recommend having your phone on Airplane mode to avoid distractions during your routine.



>> HELPS YOU FEEL BETTER

It is scientifically proven that completing small tasks gives great satisfaction and positive thinking, that leads to better and faster completion of the more important ones. This also largely increases productivity.



>> WHAT USERS SAY :

"Great idea and design. I try to be more effective in the morning but my time managment isn't good. :)"



● "Super helpful. Love not having to think about order of my routine each day. Good work!"



● "I was one of the people who complained about the ugly design of the app. The redesign looks much better. " (Thank you!)





If you have read books like The Miracle Morning, The Slight Edge, The Compound Effect but struggled to implement the action steps, and want a tool to help you track your time and habits + create new ones, this app was made for you!





