Description

Tired of scrolling through hundreds of reviews when you’re hungry just to find that one good dish? Check out Munchee!



Munchee = Yelp + Instagram



Munchee focuses only on the quality of the food, not the rating of the restaurant.



Munchee is useful, visual and fun.

Munchee's highlights:



For foodies and hangry (hungry+angry) folks:

Stay updated with newest and hottest food trends

Instant-search for specific dishes and food categories

Side-by-side visual results with details on price, ratings and reviews

Fast and easy to make decisions that will totally satisfy your cravings



For food-lovers and trendsetters:

Snap a picture of your food

Review the food

Share it with friends and other food lovers

Create beautiful food collections in your profile

Like, comment and pin the posts you love



Now you can start hunting for the best and cheapest “Ramen” and “Churros” in the area using this app.

When it comes to Munchee, only food matters. Bon appetit!



For support or feedback, shoot us an email at contact@munchee.io.