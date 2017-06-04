iTunes

Description

Tired of scrolling through hundreds of reviews when you’re hungry just to find that one good dish? Check out Munchee!

Munchee = Yelp + Instagram

Munchee focuses only on the quality of the food, not the rating of the restaurant.

Munchee is useful, visual and fun.
Munchee's highlights:

For foodies and hangry (hungry+angry) folks:
Stay updated with newest and hottest food trends
Instant-search for specific dishes and food categories
Side-by-side visual results with details on price, ratings and reviews
Fast and easy to make decisions that will totally satisfy your cravings

For food-lovers and trendsetters:
Snap a picture of your food
Review the food
Share it with friends and other food lovers
Create beautiful food collections in your profile
Like, comment and pin the posts you love

Now you can start hunting for the best and cheapest “Ramen” and “Churros” in the area using this app.
When it comes to Munchee, only food matters. Bon appetit!

For support or feedback, shoot us an email at contact@munchee.io.

What's New in Version 1.0.4

Photo load speed increased
Bug fixes
UX improvements

Customer Reviews

Very awesome app for food lovers!

The app is like a hybrid of Instagram and Yelp for food. It is flooded with gorgeous pictures of sooo many cool dishes. This is way too awesome, because I can instantly find any good eatery and cuisine whenever my craving kicks in. So much better than Yelp when you think only about food, because Yelp focuses more on the businesses. Plus, the rating and review system of Munchee truly make meal searching easier. By the way, a survey prove that people think about eating most of the day rather than something else. Munchee definitely satisfies this instinct!

Food documentation

Created my very own food journal on the app and it's really fun when you tend to eat out a lot and want to document everything you eat with photos and short descriptions about the food.

Highly addciting

I think I just pinned every single thing I find on this app. Hahahahaha

  • Free
  • Category: Food & Drink
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.0.4
  • Size: 90.7 MB
  • Languages: English, Arabic, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, Traditional Chinese
  • Seller:
  • © Munchee Inc
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

