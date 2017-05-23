Muscl
By Vladimirs Matusevics
Description
Daily physical exercises that will help you to create and maintain your body health.
• Exercise with the workouts program that fits you better.
• Beautiful videos that explains exercise.
• Set the time to remind you about workout and develop a habit.
• Read tips on doing particular exercises.
• Personal audio guidance through the workout.
• Share with friends your successes.
• Forget about the need to look for home workouts.
- Free
- Category: Health & Fitness
- Released: May 23, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 38.0 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Vladimirs Matusevics
- © Vladimirs Matusevics
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.