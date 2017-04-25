New Pixels
By Li Z
Love pixel art? This is a new form of pixel art you gotta check out. Using basic shapes and colors and a sprinkle of imagination, a little world is swirling under your fingertips. Share your art with friends or post it to our cloud gallery, we'd love to stumble upon your little world of new pixels :)
** 获 2017 爱范儿 AppSo 推荐 **
** 获 2017 最美应用推荐 **
New Pixels 是一款与众不同的像素编辑工具，通过基本几何图形和色彩的组合，简单的编辑操作，你可以轻松制作出小清新风格的像素图片来，它可以用作可爱的头像，或者分享到朋友圈，或者上传到我们的云端相册，非常期待看到小伙伴们的作品噢 :)
What's New in Version 1.9
minor update to accommodate iOS 10.3.
对iOS 10.3的一点小调整 :)
Great pixel creator
Fun to play with and create art with.
