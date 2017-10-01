POLARIS - AR filters for Earth
By Emberify Innovations Private Limited
Description
POLARIS is an Augmented Reality app to help millennials to learn about the Earth. With a 3D Earth model to let you explore geographical data & trends like climate change, coffee consumption, employment rate, forest loss, renewable and beer consumption, internet speeds, healthcare, CO2 emissions and other 10+ filters. You can use the key to learn about the topic in detail. Apart from Augmented Reality, you can also explore all this data in a 3D globe or a map.
FEATURES:
- AR View with 14 filters for the Earth
- Keys with information on the filters
- Grid for the Earth
- Search for your favorite filters
- 3D & Map view
Augmented Reality will let you interact with the Earth in a new way.
Developed by Emberify in collaboration with Ritu Chuahan & Shailvi Shah.
What's New in Version 1.2
Now with 20+ maps and improved performance
