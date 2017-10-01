iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To buy and download POLARIS - AR filters for Earth by Emberify Innovations Private Limited, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

POLARIS - AR filters for Earth

By Emberify Innovations Private Limited

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

POLARIS is an Augmented Reality app to help millennials to learn about the Earth. With a 3D Earth model to let you explore geographical data & trends like climate change, coffee consumption, employment rate, forest loss, renewable and beer consumption, internet speeds, healthcare, CO2 emissions and other 10+ filters. You can use the key to learn about the topic in detail. Apart from Augmented Reality, you can also explore all this data in a 3D globe or a map.
FEATURES:
- AR View with 14 filters for the Earth
- Keys with information on the filters
- Grid for the Earth
- Search for your favorite filters
- 3D & Map view

Augmented Reality will let you interact with the Earth in a new way.
Developed by Emberify in collaboration with Ritu Chuahan & Shailvi Shah.

POLARIS - AR filters for Earth Support

What's New in Version 1.2

Now with 20+ maps and improved performance

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
POLARIS - AR filters for Earth
View in iTunes
  • $0.99
  • Category: Lifestyle
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.2
  • Size: 18.2 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2015 Emberify Innovations Private Limited
Rated 12+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References

Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

More iPhone Apps by Emberify Innovations Private Limited