PreInsta
By Emre Berk
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
PreInsta helps to find your best shots.
Can't decide?
Share your two photos
Get likes
Find your best shots
Help others
Like their photos
Feel Free
Nobody can see your likes
What's New in Version 1.2
Featured Posts
* Discover the most popular posts in 24 hours.
Edit Profile
iPhone Screenshots
Customers Also Bought
- Free
- Category: Social Networking
- Updated: Jun 13, 2017
- Version: 1.2
- Size: 47.0 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Emre Berk
- © 2017 Emre Berk
Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.