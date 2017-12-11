Selfissimo!
By Google, Inc.
Description
Strike a pose and the camera will definitely love you! Selfissimo! uses experimental research technology from Google to capture photos automatically each time you pose, encouraging you to capture your best self.
HOW THIS APP WORKS
Start a photoshoot and Selfissimo! snaps a photo each time you stop moving. Change poses or move the phone a little to retrigger. End with a tap, then save/share individual images or the entire shoot.
PLEASE SHARE YOUR FEEDBACK
Selfissimo! is an "appsperiment" that relies on technologies under active research at Google, so its performance may vary depending on your device. You can help shape its future development by giving it a try and letting us know what you think.
Customer Reviews
Where are my photos?
They just disappear after a session! Would like the option for them to save in the app or auto save to the camera roll. Or at the very least a way to bulk save the shoot to my camera roll (not just a composite). Not intuitive at all the way this works.
Cool app but lacking useful features for the avid selfie taker. Guaranteed Kim K isn’t gonna individually save 5000 photos a day.
Open and crashes
Unfortunately, this app is not working for me. It opens takes several pictures only to crash.
Great Selfie App
This app is going to be a lot of fun. It is a lot of fun. Absolutely wonderful black-and-white selfie app.
- Free
- Category: Photo & Video
- Released: Dec 11, 2017
- Version: 1.0.13
- Size: 195 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Google, Inc.
- © 2017 Google, Inc.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.