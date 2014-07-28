Shrub 4+
Linked by Air
-
-
- $1.99
Screenshots
Description
Make drawings with your camera!
Instructions:
Tap to show the viewfinder.
Pinch to change brush size.
Pinch + rotate to change brush softness.
Tap with two fingers to share.
Drag with three fingers to pan.
Submit your drawings to: http://shrub-app.tumblr.com
Design and development: Linked by Air / Jeffrey Scudder
What's New
Version 4.0
Updated for iOS 11! And a new icon.
Ratings and Reviews
Totally new way to express yourself
Nick barrrr
Shrub lets me capture the world around me in a creative new way. The drawing/camera combination is awesome and unlike anything I've used before. This is one of those apps that lets you be creative in ways you didn't know we're possible. Get it!
Most fun, pleasantly simple
Joshie Fishbein
🌠 I'm having a blast. I've been using it for 2-3 years now. I use it for my personal blog to create spontaneous images. Keep it the way it is. It doesn't need to be anything more or less than it is right now.
Easy!!
MothNYC
It's easy to make cool instagrams with shrub. Since I can paint with whatever my camera sees...I look at my surroundings in a whole new way. Very fun!!!
Information
- Seller
- Linked by Air
- Size
- 44.1 MB
- Category
- Photo & Video
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2014 Linked by Air
- Price
- $1.99
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.