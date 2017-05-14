Description

Snooze lets you set quick alerts to reply to email and reminders. (Apple Mail app needed) You can get reminded of replying or following up for a email in two clicks. Also, set quick reminders which can be snoozed instantly.



Snooze lets you be productive by making you focus on the task at hand.

- Automatically set reminders to reply to emails

- Set quick reminders

- You can reply to the email in a single click on the notification

- Snooze the notifications directly

- Touch Bar support



To setup, you need to drag the email you want to set a reminder to on your desktop (or a custom folder), Snooze detects it and lets you set a quick reminder for it. When you click on the reminder notification, the email opens which can be replied to. You can easily set quick reminders as well.