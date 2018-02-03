Stats Zone provides live access to over 1500 events per match including shots, passes, crosses, take-ons, tackles, interceptions, fouls and many more, player by player and team by team across top competitions:



- UEFA Champions League

- UEFA Europa League

- Premier League

- Serie A

- Bundesliga

- La Liga

- Ligue 1

- Coming soon: MLS & Chinese Super League



- FEATURES -



* Depth - Live data on every kick of the ball



You have plenty of choice for live scores and simple statistics like shots on target, but only Stats Zone gives you live access to in depth data and chalkboard visualisations of every shot, pass, chance created, take-on, tackle, interception, clearance and foul. Get visualisations the goal-buildups. Compare team v team and player v player to go beyond subjective opinion of who had a good game and challenge opinions with data.



* Context - The Match Timeline



Context matters. It is important to know that one team had twice as many shots on target as the other in the full time stats, but you have a much better understanding if you know all of those attempts were from 30 yards in the second half. The timeline reveals the story of each match - showing goals, missed penalties, substitutions, cards, a possession graph and when shots took place all at a glance. Tap and pinch it to compare first half v second half or analyse any specific match period you're interested in.



* iPad - A genuine second screen experience



Stats Zone on iPad provides the first glanceable second screen experience. An innovation designed to keep you informed without being distracted from the essential activity of watching a live match. Simply open the app, prop your iPad up, and hit the play button.



* Much More - Player Influence, Goal Buildups, Top Players, Pre-Match Facts, Share Chalkboards…



Want to show off your knowledge? Use the app to generate HD quality animated chalkboards and post your comparison of players and teams online including to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



* Independent - By a fan, for the fans



Stats Zone is a totally independent app. As such, it needs your support to succeed and exist - pay for a subscription, credit the app online and spread the word to like-minded people you know. Thanks!



* Questions?



You can reach us on Twitter @StatsZone and @tiki_taka_co – we’re happily awaiting your feedback!



Download Stats Zone now - the result is not all that matters.





——



- Subscription Information -



Duration and price of each subscription are displayed in the app's storefront, updated at the time of purchase. The "App Patron" subscription costs £19.99 and has a 1 year duration. The "Full Access" subscription costs £9.99 and has a 1 year duration. The "One Competition & One Team" subscription costs £4.99 and has a 1 year duration. The "One Team" subscription costs £1.99 and has a 1 year duration. Payment will be charged to iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. Subscriptions automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off no later than 24 hours before the end of the current period. Subscriptions and auto-renewal can be managed/turned off in the iTunes account settings. Please read the Privacy Policy at http://statszone.tiki-taka.co/legals/privacy_policy.html and the Terms & Conditions at http://statszone.tiki-taka.co/legals/terms_and_conditions.html