Stranger Things: The Game
By BonusXP, Inc.
Description
Stranger Things is back! Prepare for Season 2 of the award winning show by joining Hopper and the kids on a new, action-packed adventure.
* It's 1984 all over again. Experience an action adventure game just like the ones our heroes would have played back in the day.
* Explore Hawkins and its surroundings. See your favorite locations like Mirkwood Forest and Hawkins Lab. Uncover exciting areas you've never seen before!
* Solve puzzles with the unique abilities of each character. Lucas can nail anything with his Wrist Rocket. Nancy has an entire collection of bats to swing this time.
* Collect all the Eggos and Gnomes you can lay your hands on. You never know what they might unlock...
* Compete with your friends' Speed Run times on leaderboards and social media.
Customer Reviews
OH MY DEMIGORGON
This game is SO FREAKING AMAZING! And I got it on the first day it came out!!! I can't wait to play it more, while streaming season two in a couple of weeks, eating my eggos...
Amazing Zelda-esque Phone game
Plays very similar to a zelda game but optimized for a phone, the tap controls work great, and the art looks amazing. Also completely free with no micro transactions!
Getting my hyped for season 2!!
The 16-bit title and music alone are enough to get me super hyped for Season 2 of the show.
