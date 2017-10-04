iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Stranger Things: The Game by BonusXP, Inc., get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Stranger Things: The Game

By BonusXP, Inc.

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Stranger Things is back! Prepare for Season 2 of the award winning show by joining Hopper and the kids on a new, action-packed adventure.
* It's 1984 all over again. Experience an action adventure game just like the ones our heroes would have played back in the day.
* Explore Hawkins and its surroundings. See your favorite locations like Mirkwood Forest and Hawkins Lab. Uncover exciting areas you've never seen before!
* Solve puzzles with the unique abilities of each character. Lucas can nail anything with his Wrist Rocket. Nancy has an entire collection of bats to swing this time.
* Collect all the Eggos and Gnomes you can lay your hands on. You never know what they might unlock...
* Compete with your friends' Speed Run times on leaderboards and social media.

Stranger Things: The Game Support

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5

Customer Reviews

OH MY DEMIGORGON

This game is SO FREAKING AMAZING! And I got it on the first day it came out!!! I can't wait to play it more, while streaming season two in a couple of weeks, eating my eggos...

Amazing Zelda-esque Phone game

Plays very similar to a zelda game but optimized for a phone, the tap controls work great, and the art looks amazing. Also completely free with no micro transactions!

Getting my hyped for season 2!!

The 16-bit title and music alone are enough to get me super hyped for Season 2 of the show.

Stranger Things: The Game
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Games
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0.223
  • Size: 347 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Netflix
Rated 12+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References
  • Infrequent/Mild Horror/Fear Themes
  • Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor
  • Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
  • Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

Current Version:

More by BonusXP, Inc.