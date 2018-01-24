Create a comic strip from your photos.



Strips is the newest comic strip maker that turns your photos into an automatic comic strip.



Scroll through your Timeline and watch your best moments converted into beautiful video painting animations.



Strips is the new way to share your best moments with your friends in an artsy way.



TIMELINE



This is your camera roll turned in an artsy gallery. Scroll through your best moments groups into stories, ready to play.



FILTERS



Three filters are available: Takes, Book and Sample. To create a story, just tap + and select which photos you want to add to your story and then tap Play.



CHANGE MUSIC & TITLE



Select a soundtrack from our library or from your music library. You can also change the Title of your story.



We love feedback, so let us know your reviews here in the App Store.