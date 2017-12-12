The Q - Live Trivia Game Show
The Q is a live trivia game show where users compete against the world to win real money.
Contestants tune into the game when the game is live and answer real trivia questions with a live host over a certain number of rounds.
The winners then split a cash prize at the completion of a game.
What's New in Version 1.07
Squashed a few gremlins and made the app faster.
Pull the app and relaunch when truly ready
Downloaded yesterday, after only 4K players, video never came on. Today, played at regular time and same thing, host looked nervous and then crashed. Just got notification that the game is back up and logged back in, host came on, thanked everyone for technical glitches and two seconds later, video cut out, I missed the first question cause iPhone thinks it’s not running video and it dimmed the screen.
Not worth my time to continue waiting for notifications of odd hours of make up trivia. I’ll stick to HQ.
Needs Work
We all know that they are trying to cash in in the HQ Trivia but a little rivalry can only be good. One thing thought is that they really need to get up to speed fast because HQ is light year ahead in terms of performance. The whole game I did not hear the host and was just reading the text. I will be trying this out again but it better improve
Copycat that hasn’t worked thus far for me
I truly don’t mind that this is a complete copy of HQ but I have yet to play because it keeps crashing/buffering/ breaking and just not working. When they get it together I’ll be happy to play another game because I like the idea. HQ has worked well for me so far, hope this copycat can get going soon and I’ll give it a better rating.
