TheParallaxView 4+
3D depth illusion
Algomystic AB
-
- Free
iPhone Screenshots
Description
Only works on iPhone X
Illusion of depth by 3D head tracking using ARKit and iPhone X. For best results, only one eye should be open (the app allows selecting which eye to track, or can try to select eye automatically)
By tracking the users head orientation and position, the eye position in 3D can be found. The app can then render a correct view on the display as seen from that position. For rendering this view an off-axis projection (non-symmetric camera frustum) is used. This gives the illusion that objects appear in front of and behind the screen.
Illusion of depth by 3D head tracking using ARKit and iPhone X. For best results, only one eye should be open (the app allows selecting which eye to track, or can try to select eye automatically)
By tracking the users head orientation and position, the eye position in 3D can be found. The app can then render a correct view on the display as seen from that position. For rendering this view an off-axis projection (non-symmetric camera frustum) is used. This gives the illusion that objects appear in front of and behind the screen.
Customer Reviews
Great use of advanced technology
E223322334
Super cool!!!
Information
- Seller
- Algomystic AB
- Size
- 36 MB
- Category
- Entertainment
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © Algomystic AB
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.