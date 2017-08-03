TimeMachine!
By Stefan Rasmussen
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
TimeMachine helps you show old photos in your temporary Instagram story. All done preserving full resolution and quality!
What's New in Version 1.1
- Action extension to use in other apps
- Option to remove watermark
- Minor bug-fixes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
- Free
- Category: Photo & Video
- Updated: Aug 03, 2017
- Version: 1.1
- Size: 21.9 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Stefan Rasmussen
- © F117
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.