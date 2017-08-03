iTunes

By Stefan Rasmussen

Description

TimeMachine helps you show old photos in your temporary Instagram story. All done preserving full resolution and quality!

What's New in Version 1.1

- Action extension to use in other apps
- Option to remove watermark
- Minor bug-fixes

This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Version: 1.1
  • Size: 21.9 MB
  • Language: English
  • © F117
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

