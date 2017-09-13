Description

Trello gives you perspective over all your projects, at work and at home.



Bring Trello to Mac in a dedicated workspace. The Trello Desktop App features native notifications, powerful enhancements and more - away from the distractions of your browser.



Stay productive with a beautiful minimal interface that doesn’t get in the way of your work.

Create new cards instantly from anywhere with a Quick Add window.

Get notified whenever there’s new activity in any of your Trello boards.

Work on multiple boards at once with multiple windows.

Set a global shortcut that opens the main window from anywhere.

Navigate between your starred boards with a quick shortcut.

Use Touch Bar to view starred boards, create new cards, and open new windows.



All Trello shortcuts work just like the web, including keyboard shortcuts, drag & drop and more.



---



Some useful Trello shortcuts:

Ctrl+Alt+Space - Open Quick Add window to quickly create a card (customizable)

Cmd+Shift+N - Create another window

Right-click on card - quick edit menu

Cmd+Alt+C - Copy URL of current open card or board

Cmd+Alt+V - Open any Trello card or board by pasting it into the app from your clipboard

Cmd+Alt+T - Open app from anywhere (customizable)

Cmd+1-9 - Quick access to your Starred Boards

Cmd+Shift+B - Open Boards page

Cmd+D - Open Default Board



---



Whether it's managing a team, writing an epic screenplay, or just making a grocery list, Trello is your sidekick for getting things done and staying organized.



"Trello is an awesome project management tool that makes collaboration easy and, dare I say, even fun."

LIFEHACKER



With Trello you can:



• Create boards to organize anything you're working on

• Use them solo or invite coworkers, friends and family to collaborate

• Customize workflows for different projects

• Add checklists of "To-Dos" on cards

• Assign tasks to yourself and coworkers

• Comment on items with your friends

• Upload photos and videos

• Attach files

• Display cards in a calendar view with the Calendar Power-Up

• Trello is free to use forever with options to upgrade to Gold for loads of extra fun and functionality