Screenshots

Description

This app is a one-tap game in which you can bounce different fruits and share your highscore with your friends.

Information

Seller
Felix Brix
Size
29.3 MB
Category
Games
Compatibility
Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© 2018 Gamebrix Studios
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.