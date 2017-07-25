Trusted Contacts
By Google, Inc.
Description
Trusted Contacts is a personal safety app that opens a direct line of sharing between you and your loved ones.
• Add your closest friends and family as trusted contacts.
• Allow trusted contacts to request your location. If everything’s fine, you can deny the request. If you’re unable to respond, your last known location is shared automatically within a custom timeframe (works even if you’re offline or your phone is out of battery).
• Proactively share your location if you feel unsafe or find yourself in an emergency.
• Integration with Google Maps location sharing, so you can easily enable permanent location sharing with selected contacts and find them directly within Google Maps.
Whether you’re online or offline, in an emergency or just need reassurance, Trusted Contacts connects you with the people you care about most at the times you need them most.
Amazing app
Works very well :) and useful!
"Google Contacts" would be a better name.
Why don't you just called this app "Google Contacts"? Why an entire new app for such basic task?
Google Contacts should be the one app to connect all Google users.
Good for non Apple and apple couples.
Good initiative
