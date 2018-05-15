TweetBar 4+
Joshua Jansen
-
- $1.99
Screenshots
Description
Get small reminders without getting distracted by everything else that's happening on Twitter. TweetBar provides a unobtrusive way of getting subtle nudges when there's a new Tweet.
Information
- Seller
- Joshua Jansen
- Size
- 4.1 MB
- Category
- Social Networking
- Compatibility
-
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2018 Joshua Jansen
- Price
- $1.99
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.