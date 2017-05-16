iTunes

unsquared - Panoramic pictures for Instagram

By Ege Gurmericliler

Description

Unsquared is a simple tool to create unique dynamic posts on Instagram!

With unsquared, you will be able to post panoramic/lanscape picture in full size on Instagram without having to resize them in a single square window.

Unsquare your picture in two simple steps:

- Take a picture from the app or choose one from your library,
- Set in how many pieces you want to split your picture and adjust the cropping window accordingly.

Once you're done, the picture is divided and the pieces are saved to your library.
You can then go on Instagram and post all of them in a single post using the Slideshow feature.

Check out and get inspired by our posts on Instagram @unsqrd, all created exclusively with unsquared!

  • Free
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 22.4 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Ege Gürmeriçliler, Hugo Polsinelli
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

