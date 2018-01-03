iTunes

Valuta EX

By inkOfPixel srl

Description

A simple and intuitive currency converter, perfect for travelers.
Valuta provides accurate exchange rates for over 160 world currencies!

Valuta is a must-have especially for people that travels a lot and need a fast way to know updated exchange rates.

Features:
• Simple and easy to use
• Exchange rates update every hour
• Offline usage
• Automatic update of the exchange rates
• Over 160 currencies, including Bitcoin
• Incorporate typical dealer margin of various retail currency exchange markets
• Swipe right to clear input
• Search through currencies via name, code or country

We are deeply committed to make Valuta the best currency converter app.
If you have feedback, please send them to: valuta@inkofpixel.com

What's New in Version 2.0.0

Happy new Year!!!

Although Christmas has passed, the new year gives you a new, revisited version of Valuta, which becomes Valuta EX!
Here a small list of what we added:
- iPhone X Support
- Editability for both fields
- Basic arithmetic support
- Revisited layout

The best is yet to come, stay tuned!

