Description
A simple and intuitive currency converter, perfect for travelers.
Valuta provides accurate exchange rates for over 160 world currencies!
Valuta is a must-have especially for people that travels a lot and need a fast way to know updated exchange rates.
Features:
• Simple and easy to use
• Exchange rates update every hour
• Offline usage
• Automatic update of the exchange rates
• Over 160 currencies, including Bitcoin
• Incorporate typical dealer margin of various retail currency exchange markets
• Swipe right to clear input
• Search through currencies via name, code or country
We are deeply committed to make Valuta the best currency converter app.
We are deeply committed to make Valuta the best currency converter app.
If you have feedback, please send them to: valuta@inkofpixel.com
What's New in Version 2.0.0
Happy new Year!!!
Although Christmas has passed, the new year gives you a new, revisited version of Valuta, which becomes Valuta EX!
Here a small list of what we added:
- iPhone X Support
- Editability for both fields
- Basic arithmetic support
- Revisited layout
The best is yet to come, stay tuned!
