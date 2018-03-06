Wander - Beautiful World Time 4+
World time for digital nomads
Overlay Studio Pty Ltd
Description
Wander is a beautifully simple world time app designed for the digital nomad.
See your whole world at a glance with coloured markers to illustrate the time of day or night. And no need to worry about re-ordering anything, all locations are automatically ordered East to West - so you can always see which locations are ahead or behind you in time.
Knowing what time it is right now in a different location is useful, but what about those times when you need to know what time it "will be" in a certain location? Simply drag the slider left and right to enter time travel mode, helping you to plan that next meeting with your client or that catchup call with your family.
We are always looking for ways to improve Wander, so please leave us your feedback and comments - we'd love to hear from you!
Designed & built by Overlay
www.overlay.studio
What's New
Version 1.5
• Fixed an issue where locations a day behind or ahead of your local time would still say "Today" instead of "Yesterday" and "Tomorrow".
• Fixed an issue where the locations would not be sorted automatically from East to West.
• General improvements and bug fixes
We are always looking for ways to improve Wander, so please leave us your feedback and comments - we'd love to hear from you!
