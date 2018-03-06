Wander is a beautifully simple world time app designed for the digital nomad.



See your whole world at a glance with coloured markers to illustrate the time of day or night. And no need to worry about re-ordering anything, all locations are automatically ordered East to West - so you can always see which locations are ahead or behind you in time.



Knowing what time it is right now in a different location is useful, but what about those times when you need to know what time it "will be" in a certain location? Simply drag the slider left and right to enter time travel mode, helping you to plan that next meeting with your client or that catchup call with your family.



We are always looking for ways to improve Wander, so please leave us your feedback and comments - we'd love to hear from you!



