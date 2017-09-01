iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Weather Atlas: Live Weather Maps + 10 Day Forecast by Contrast, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Weather Atlas: Live Weather Maps + 10 Day Forecast

By Contrast

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Weather Atlas is your window into current weather conditions. See layers of weather info right on the map, with forecast data available at a glance. The list lets you quickly check the weather in all your favorite locations.

All the weather info you need:

• Hourly and 10-day forecast
• Weather map with radar, clouds, and lots more
• Beautiful, easy to understand icons for all weather conditions
• Notification Center widgets to quickly check the weather

Weather Atlas doesn’t overload you with info or waste space. It shows you everything you want to know and gets out of the way, so you will be prepared, whatever the weather.

Designed to be simple, powerful, and beautiful:

• See current conditions in all saved locations at once
• Switch locations in two taps
• Share the forecast and map easily
• Choose icon styles that make the app your own

Information about Weather Atlas Pro subscriptions:

- Monthly and Yearly subscriptions are available.
- Payment will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase.
- Your subscription will automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current subscription period.
- Your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current subscription period. Automatic renewals will cost the same price you were originally charged for the subscription.
- You can manage your subscriptions and turn off auto-renewal by going to your Account Settings on the App Store after purchase.
- Read our terms of service and privacy policy for more information.

Terms of Use: http://help.contrast.co/hc/en-us/articles/115001270251-Terms-of-Use
Privacy Policy: https://www.iubenda.com/privacy-policy/8201652

Contrast Web SiteWeather Atlas: Live Weather Maps + 10 Day Forecast Support

What's New in Version 1.0.3

- Alerts now scroll properly
- Search is much better at matching partial location names
- Map layer loading indicator is now more reliable
- Using the search Quick Action shortcut now brings up the keyboard
- Fixed several bugs that were crashing the app. Sorry about that!
- Additional bug fixes and enhancements

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5
Weather Atlas: Live Weather Maps + 10 Day Forecast
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Weather
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.0.3
  • Size: 82.6 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Contrast
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.
All Versions:

Top In-App Purchases

  1. Weather Atlas Pro$4.99
  2. Weather Atlas Pro$0.49

More by Contrast