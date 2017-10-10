WeTransfer
Description
The WeTransfer app is a simple way to express and share ideas
- Use it to collect pictures, movies, documents, or songs from any app
- Organize and view on visual boards from wherever you happen to be
- Easily share boards of unlimited size with colleagues, friends or family
The WeTransfer app makes the sharing of visual and more varied content easier for everyone. It can help you create a mood board for a client, inspire the wedding of your dreams, compose a storyboard for a video, or plan your business year.
Boards of unlimited size can be quickly shared with a simple link. You can share boards by email, text or through any channels, such as Slack or WhatsApp, right from the app. What’s more, users can receive WeTransfer files on the app and instantly view them as visual boards.
About Us
Since 2009, WeTransfer has enabled the effortless transfer of ideas from one creative mind to many. Over 40 million people use WeTransfer every month to share creative ideas. With mobile redefining the way we live our lives, WeTransfer is extending its offerings with a beautiful and easy workflow on mobile.
What's New in Version 2.0.1
Welcome to the new WeTransfer app
Change. Can be strange, can be exciting. You can still send photos, videos and more using this new version of WeTransfer. But we’ve completely redesigned the app as the simplest way to express and share ideas. Now you can:
- Collect pictures, movies, documents, or songs from any apps
- Organize and view on visual boards from wherever you happen to be
- Easily share boards of any size with colleagues, friends or family
Use the app to create a mood board for a client, inspire the wedding of your dreams, compose a storyboard for a video, or plan your business year.
What’s more, you can share your collections by email, text or through channels like Slack and WhatsApp, right from the app.
And if you like the new app, please help spread the word by rating us and leaving a review!
