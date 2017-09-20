Cute Cat Doodle Stickers 4+
Neeraj .
-
- $0.99
-
- Only for iMessage
Screenshots
Description
Doodle style cat sticker boost your conversation style, so download it and start chatting in doodle style.
Tips of installing stickers:
• To access Messages apps, compose a new Messages to a friend and tap the Messages App Store icon alongside the compose field.
• Tap the four oval icon on the lower left corner to open the app drawer. From there, tap the plus icon ( '+') to access the Messages App Store.
• In the App Store, tap the Manage tab to add and see your apps to your app drawer.
How to use stickers:
• Open iMessage from your iPhone
• Select the your app's sticker
• Just with a single tap send stickers
• PEEL & PLACE stickers on top of message bubbles or photos, just tap, hold and drop!
• Layer stickers over each other in conversations in iMessage
• Scale & Rotate stickers by using a second finger before you place it on a bubble.
Tips of installing stickers:
• To access Messages apps, compose a new Messages to a friend and tap the Messages App Store icon alongside the compose field.
• Tap the four oval icon on the lower left corner to open the app drawer. From there, tap the plus icon ( '+') to access the Messages App Store.
• In the App Store, tap the Manage tab to add and see your apps to your app drawer.
How to use stickers:
• Open iMessage from your iPhone
• Select the your app's sticker
• Just with a single tap send stickers
• PEEL & PLACE stickers on top of message bubbles or photos, just tap, hold and drop!
• Layer stickers over each other in conversations in iMessage
• Scale & Rotate stickers by using a second finger before you place it on a bubble.
Information
- Seller
- Neeraj .
- Size
- 3.2 MB
- Category
- Stickers
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2017 Neeraj Apps
- Price
- $0.99
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.