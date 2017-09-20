Doodle style cat sticker boost your conversation style, so download it and start chatting in doodle style.



Tips of installing stickers:

• To access Messages apps, compose a new Messages to a friend and tap the Messages App Store icon alongside the compose field.

• Tap the four oval icon on the lower left corner to open the app drawer. From there, tap the plus icon ( '+') to access the Messages App Store.

• In the App Store, tap the Manage tab to add and see your apps to your app drawer.



How to use stickers:

• Open iMessage from your iPhone

• Select the your app's sticker

• Just with a single tap send stickers

• PEEL & PLACE stickers on top of message bubbles or photos, just tap, hold and drop!

• Layer stickers over each other in conversations in iMessage

• Scale & Rotate stickers by using a second finger before you place it on a bubble.