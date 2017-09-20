Screenshots

Description

Doodle style cat sticker boost your conversation style, so download it and start chatting in doodle style.

Tips of installing stickers:
• To access Messages apps, compose a new Messages to a friend and tap the Messages App Store icon alongside the compose field.
• Tap the four oval icon on the lower left corner to open the app drawer. From there, tap the plus icon ( '+') to access the Messages App Store.
• In the App Store, tap the Manage tab to add and see your apps to your app drawer.

How to use stickers:
• Open iMessage from your iPhone
• Select the your app's sticker
• Just with a single tap send stickers
• PEEL & PLACE stickers on top of message bubbles or photos, just tap, hold and drop!
• Layer stickers over each other in conversations in iMessage
• Scale & Rotate stickers by using a second finger before you place it on a bubble.

Information

Seller
Neeraj .
Size
3.2 MB
Category
Stickers
Compatibility
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© 2017 Neeraj Apps
Price
$0.99

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

