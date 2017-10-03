Polygloss
By Benjamin Lim
Description
Polygloss helps you to learn a language outside the classroom by turning your world into a textbook. Users can point their camera at objects or places and the app will translate it into the desired language. For example, point your camera at your laptop, and the app will tell you how to say it in French (l'ordinateur portable)! Save these translations to build your own personalised glossary of language cards.
The app currently supports translations from English to French, Spanish, Italian, German and Portuguese.
What's New in Version 1.0.1
Support for Dutch and Polish. New and Fresh UI!
