Polygloss

By Benjamin Lim

Description

Polygloss helps you to learn a language outside the classroom by turning your world into a textbook. Users can point their camera at objects or places and the app will translate it into the desired language. For example, point your camera at your laptop, and the app will tell you how to say it in French (l'ordinateur portable)! Save these translations to build your own personalised glossary of language cards.

The app currently supports translations from English to French, Spanish, Italian, German and Portuguese.

What's New in Version 1.0.1

Support for Dutch and Polish. New and Fresh UI!

Polygloss
  • Free
  • Category: Education
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.0.1
  • Size: 150 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Benjamin Lim
Rated 4+

Requires iOS 11.0 or later.

Customer Ratings

Current Version:
All Versions:

