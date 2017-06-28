iTunes

Description

Distracted driving due to phone use is the new impaired driving.

AutoAdvisory is your safe driving co-pilot.

AutoAdvisory significantly reduces the risk of collisions by encouraging safe and attentive driver behaviour.

Set-up Instructions:
1. Enter your vehicle's Bluetooth device name in Settings or plug-in iPhone to vehicle charger.
2. Turn AutoAdvisory ON.
3. Set your System Volume to at least 40%.

Allow all permissions during set-up. AutoAdvisory runs continuously in the background.

How does our app work?

AutoAdvisory advises you not to use your iPhone when driving is detected (similar to the seat belt warning symbol and chime), continuously monitors your device to ensure it's not unlocked during the trip, and provides feedback at the end of the trip via the Auto Debrief feature - all while maintaining 100% privacy and not affecting the functionality of your iPhone.

You can share your safe driving accomplishments with your family and friends on Facebook or Twitter directly through the app.

You can configure AutoAdvisory to your preferences via the Settings icon. The app has been designed for iPhone 4S to 7 Plus, running iOS 9.3.5 or higher.

Please provide your feedback on the App Store or via the in-app form [tap on the Info icon], Facebook [AutoAdvisory App] or Twitter [@AutoAdvisoryApp].

For the sake of those you care for, stay connected...to the road.

-The AutoAdvisory Design Team-

Specific Range Solutions Ltd. Web SiteAutoAdvisory Support

What's New in Version 2.0

AutoAdvisory 2.0 features:
- "Your AutoAdvisory Stats";
- Total and last safe trip distances in either kilometers or miles;
- Driving detection via Bluetooth or in-vehicle charging;
- Sharing safe driving accomplishments via Twitter.
Previous versions should be deleted before updating to v2.0.

